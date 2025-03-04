Iraqi President: No to Palestinian relocation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, reaffirmed Iraq's stance in supporting the Palestinian people during his speech at the emergency Arab summit in Egypt on Tuesday.

The Iraqi president renew his country’s call for the “establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and we strongly condemn the Israeli occupation’s call to forcibly displace two million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries.”

He also called for urgent action to rebuild the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the need to establish a reconstruction fund based on a well-considered assessment that identifies actual needs.

President Rashid attended the opening session of the summit, where discussions centered on the ongoing developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories. He was joined by several key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, as well as Qubad Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.