Trump: Gaza truce holds after Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that the ceasefire in Gaza remained intact after Israeli airstrikes on the enclave, urging Hamas to “behave” or face destruction.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea, Trump said the strikes were a response to the killing of an Israeli soldier and would not “jeopardize” the truce that took effect on October 10. He warned that Hamas risked being “eliminated” if it violated the agreement.

Gazan health authorities confirmed at least 26 people were killed across the territory, including civilians struck in a house in the Bureij refugee camp, a building in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, and a car in Khan Younis.

Israeli officials argued that the strikes came after fighters opened fire on Israeli forces inside Gaza — an action they described as a breach of the agreed deployment line.

Hamas denied responsibility for the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, while Israel vowed to respond decisively to any violations.

The truce, brokered by Washington, ended more than two years of open war in which 68,527 Palestinians — most of them women and children — were killed.