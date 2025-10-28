Israel's Netanyahu orders military to strike Gaza immediately

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday directed the military to launch “forceful” strikes on the Gaza Strip, his office stated after a security consultation.

Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 28, 2025

Israeli outlets reported that Israel will also expand its control inside Gaza “as punishment for Hamas,” while Axios cited an American official saying Washington does not view Hamas’ actions as a breach of the agreement.

In response to the directive, Hamas’ armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, announced the postponement of a planned handover of an Israeli captive’s body, warning that any escalation would disrupt search operations and delay the recovery of Israeli soldiers’ remains.

The escalation followed Israel’s confirmation that remains returned from Gaza belonged to fallen hostage Ofir Tzarfati, recovered during an operation nearly two years ago—a “clear violation of the agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization,” Netanyahu’s office claimed.