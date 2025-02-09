Saudi Arabia rejects Netanyahu’s Gaza displacement remarks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saudi Arabia rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, denouncing them as an attempt to deflect attention from Israel’s ongoing military actions.

"The Kingdom appreciates the condemnation and outright rejection expressed by sisterly nations regarding Netanyahu’s remarks about displacing the Palestinian people from their land," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement. "These positions reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause to Arab and Islamic nations."

Riyadh dismissed Netanyahu’s remarks as an effort to "divert attention from the consecutive crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including ethnic cleansing."

The statement further criticized what it called an "extremist occupying mindset" that "fails to grasp the deep historical, emotional, and legal ties between Palestinians and their land." It accused Israel of having "completely destroyed Gaza and killed or injured more than 160,000 people, most of them women and children, without any sense of humanity or moral responsibility."

"The Palestinian people are rightful owners of their land, not outsiders or migrants who can be expelled at Israel’s whim," the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia also blamed "extremist elements" for obstructing peace efforts. "These are the same voices that have prevented Israel from accepting peace, rejecting coexistence, and dismissing Arab peace initiatives, while systematically oppressing the Palestinian people for over 75 years," the statement read.

Reaffirming its support for Palestinian statehood, the Kingdom asserted that "the Palestinian people’s rights remain unshakable and cannot be taken away, regardless of how much time passes." It concluded by stating that "lasting peace can only be achieved through reason and a commitment to the two-state solution."