Russia’s Lavrov appeals for de-escalation: No repeat of Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News - Moscow

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for preventing any future escalation between Iran and Israel, emphasizing the need for restraint and continued diplomacy in the region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, in Moscow, Lavrov urged all sides to avoid renewed conflict. “We count on the wisdom of Gulf countries and Iran to implement the positive steps reached in recent months,” Lavrov stated, adding that Russia hopes the ceasefire between Iran and Israel will hold.

He also reiterated Russia’s position on Syria, stressing the need to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Our positions are closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s regarding Syria,” he noted.

The Russian FM called on Israel to implement a ceasefire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to reach Palestinians. “Conditions in the West Bank are no better than in Gaza,” Lavrov added, reaffirming Russia’s support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Bin Farhan echoed this stance, emphasizing the urgency of international efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace. “This must be based on the establishment of a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders.”

The Saudi minister highlighted Russia’s role in the Iran nuclear file, expressing hope that Moscow would continue to support diplomatic solutions and “facilitate dialogue across sensitive regional matters.”

Prince Faisal arrived in Moscow on Thursday for an official visit including discussions on bilateral ties, regional developments, and key international issues.