Putin hails end of Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News – Moscow

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the Iran-Israel conflict over, describing the moment as a strategic opening to boost economic cooperation across the Middle East.

“We consider the conflict between Israel and Iran to be behind us, and regional conditions are now stabilizing,” Putin told the Eurasian Economic Forum, arguing that the easing of tensions provides a timely opportunity to advance ties between the Eurasian Economic Union and Middle Eastern countries.

Putin emphasized the role of the newly enacted free trade agreement with Iran as a turning point for regional integration. “This opens the door for the Eurasian bloc to deepen relations with all countries in the region,” he noted.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, has stepped up its efforts to secure trade partnerships across the Middle East, aiming to counter "Western economic isolation" and expand its strategic influence.

Separately, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivered his first televised remarks since the conflict, praising what he called a “victory over the fallacious Zionist entity," crediting Iran’s unity and military readiness in facing both Israeli and US pressure.