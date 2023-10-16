Iran: The Resistance takes its own decisions

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the "resistance," referring to armed groups supported by Tehran, operates independently, emphasizing that supporting Palestinians remains a top priority in Iranian foreign policy.

Iran vehemently denied its involvement in the October 7 attack on Israel, a stance reiterated by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Despite the denial, Iran praised "Israel's irreparable military and intelligence defeat."

In a separate development, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated that Hamas is prepared to release hostages in Gaza but faces logistical challenges due to relentless Israeli bombings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Iran provides financial and military support to Hamas, which launched the attack on Israel, resulting in over 1,400 deaths and numerous abductions. Israel's response, marked by widespread airstrikes, led to hundreds of casualties, primarily civilians.

On Monday, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported 2,750 Palestinians killed and 9,700 injured since October 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "destroy Hamas," signaling a potential ground invasion of Gaza. Iran escalated its rhetoric, warning Israel against further aggression. Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian indicated that "other parties" in the region are prepared to act if the aggression persists.

However, Iran clarified that it would engage militarily with Israel only in response to an attack on its territory, interests, or citizens.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan acknowledged the possibility of Iran intervening in the conflict and confirmed ongoing U.S. communications with Iran to deter escalation.