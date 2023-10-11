Biden warns Iran amidst Israeli-Palestinian-Lebanese tensions
Shafaq News / U.S. President Joe Biden issued a direct warning to Iran on Wednesday, following heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian and Lebanese factions. According to international media reports, Biden stated, "We have clearly told Iran: Beware."
He added, "I have conveyed to Netanyahu the necessity of acting in accordance with the laws of war." Biden further emphasized, "We are working to secure the release of American prisoners held by Hamas."