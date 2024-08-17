Israel ends military operations in Gaza, citing completion of key objectives: senior military officials

Shafaq News/ On Friday, senior Israeli military officials informed the the political leadership that military operations in the Gaza Strip have concluded, Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) reported.

"The fighting in Gaza is over, and Israel can return and re-enter Gaza when there is new intelligence," but overall, the Israeli military's activities in Gaza have ended," officials told the leadership.

During recent security evaluations, the Israeli military conveyed to decision-makers that "the Rafah Brigade of Hamas had been defeated and that it practically did not exist," Kan reported.

The security establishment advised the political echelon that it was "the time to start a hostage deal when most of the fighting units of Hamas are disbanded."

On Friday, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States issued a joint statement regarding their recent 48-hour negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement for Gaza.

"Over the last 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have engaged in intensive talks as mediators aiming to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and release of hostages and detainees." A Joint Statement from the US, Egypt, and Qatar, released on Friday, confirmed that "These talks were serious and constructive and were conducted in a positive atmosphere."

The Joint Statement added, "The United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar, presented to both parties a bridging proposal that is consistent with the principles laid out by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and Security Council Resolution No. 2735. This proposal builds on areas of agreement over the past week, and bridges remaining gaps in the manner that allows for a swift implementation of the deal."

In conclusion, "Working teams will continue technical work over the coming days on the details of implementation, including arrangements to implement the agreement's extensive humanitarian provisions, as well as specifics relating to hostages and detainees."

US President Joe Biden, in a statement on Friday, warned against any actions in the Middle East that could undermine efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

In a statement from the White House, Biden announced that he will send Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel this week "to reaffirm his strong support for Israel's security."