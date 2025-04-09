Iraqi Cabinet greenlights Akkas Gas Field development

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Cabinet endorsed a series of decisions regarding the country’s energy sector and infrastructure.

Chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the session approved the development of the Akkas gas field.

Managed by the Midland Oil Company, the project will be supported by the US Company Schlumberger in its first phase.

The field is expected to produce 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day within a year.

Yesterday, the Cabinet introduced additional initiatives aimed at enhancing Iraq’s electricity production, expanding its gas infrastructure, and promoting renewable energy efforts nationwide.