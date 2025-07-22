Iraq signs major deal with US Schlumberger to develop Akkas field

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq signed a new agreement on Tuesday with US energy giant Schlumberger to ramp up production at the Akkas gas field in al-Anbar—the Middle East’s second-largest—aiming to boost domestic supply and relieve the country’s worsening energy crisis.

According to the Oil Ministry, Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, who is also Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs, described the deal as central to Iraq’s gas strategy, with Schlumberger set to drill new wells alongside the Midland Oil Company to initially produce 100 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), targeting 400 mmscfd long-term.

The contract, which replaces a previous deal with a Ukrainian firm, also covers surface infrastructure and pipeline construction to connect Akkas to central processing units and power the al-Anbar Power Station now under development.

Abdul Ghani urged Schlumberger to meet all deadlines, underscoring Iraq’s urgent need to expand gas production.

Schlumberger’s Integrated Projects President, Gokhan Yarim, welcomed the partnership and pledged full compliance with the schedule while reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to Iraq.

Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs Bassem Mohammed Khudair praised the deal as a strategic leap that combines domestic capabilities with global expertise, citing Akkas and Mansuriya as top priorities for cutting gas flaring and raising output.

Midland Oil Director General Mohammed Yassin endorsed the initiative, highlighting its technical impact and its role in enabling direct cooperation between Iraqi firms and major international service providers.