Iraq unveils 15,000MW power projects to boost energy sector

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel announced the launch of new energy projects with a combined capacity of 15,000 mw, marking a key milestone in Iraq's energy sector, which has already witnessed a remarkable increase in power production by 9,000 mw over the past two years.

Speaking at the Steam Power Plant Projects Launch Conference, Fadel underscored the growing importance of the energy sector in Iraq, driven by rapid population growth and robust economic development, emphasizing that “electricity now serves as the backbone of Iraq's comprehensive development, playing a pivotal role in the country's industrial, agricultural, and urban progress while significantly enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.”

The minister highlighted that Iraq's total electricity production capacity rose from 19,000 mw in 2022 to 28,000 mw within just two years, representing a growth rate of nearly 40%. Building on this momentum, the ministry has initiated new production projects with a total capacity of 15,000 mw. These include gas power plants (2,430 mw), combined cycle systems (3,811 mw), solar power plants (4,875 mw), and steam power plants (3,500 mw).

However, Fadel acknowledged that the rising energy demand, which surged from 27,000 mw to 48,000 mw last summer, presents a significant challenge. To address this, the ministry has developed an integrated strategy and a long-term vision for meeting the nation’s growing energy needs. The conference, he noted, represents a critical step toward implementing this strategy.

The minister also addressed the challenges posed by disruptions in imported gas supplies, which have caused a loss of over 7,000 mw in production capacity. “To mitigate such vulnerabilities, the government has adopted a strategic vision to bolster national energy security by reducing reliance on imports and investing in domestic resources such as natural gas and crude oil.”

“Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government has prioritized the electricity sector, adopting a strategic approach to overcome challenges, particularly in energy production. Iraq is negotiating large-scale projects with General Electric to produce an additional 25,000 mw and Siemens for 10,000 mw.”

Fadel also highlighted the advantages of steam power plants, noting their high efficiency in meeting growing energy demand, particularly in industrial areas and densely populated regions. These plants offer flexibility in fuel usage, allowing for the selection of cost-effective and locally available fuels, which helps reduce operational costs. Furthermore, the environmental impact of these plants has been minimized through the incorporation of advanced systems designed to limit emissions and reduce pollution.

Concluding his remarks, the minister stated that “the selection of plant models was based on rigorous studies conducted by the global consultancy firm KBR in collaboration with Iraq's Ministry of Planning.” He emphasized that Iraq's current stability and improved investment environment have opened up extensive opportunities for long-term investments and partnerships in the energy sector.