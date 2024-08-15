Iraqi PM Al-Sudani unveils ambitious 10,000 MW power project in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced on Thursday the government's readiness to launch a major electricity project in Karbala aimed at producing 10,000 megawatts (MW) of power, a move seen as pivotal to Iraq's energy infrastructure and economic revitalization.

During his visit to Karbala, Al-Sudani inaugurated the execution of three significant power plant projects. These include the Karbala gas-fired combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 132 MW, the Karbala solar power station with a capacity of 300 MW, and the Shores of Karbala Substation (400 KV) with a capacity of 1,500 MW.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the strategic 10,000 MW project would be developed under a "new economic model and vision" and would be presented to the private sector after a thorough evaluation by a team of advisors and specialists in the electricity sector. "Stable energy sources encourage investment and development and drive the activation of all other economic sectors," Al-Sudani stated, underscoring the critical role of consistent power supply in national growth.

He also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to enhance the power transmission and distribution sector, aiming to deliver sustainable electricity services to citizens without overburdening the state's financial budget.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted that "the combined cycle and solar energy projects are part of the government's plans to reform the electricity system." explaining that the "launch of the solar energy project in Karbala and Babil will continue across other provinces, marking a first for Iraq."

Al-Sudani reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the private sector, which he described as "a crucial partner in addressing crises," particularly in the energy sector. The projects in Karbala, a city that annually hosts millions of pilgrims, are seen as vital to ensuring a stable power supply for both residents and visitors.