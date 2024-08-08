Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the Al-Dibis Gas Power Plant in Kirkuk Governorate via video conference, with a production capacity of 320 megawatts.

Previously, the General Company for Northern Power Production announced that the second unit of the plant had been commissioned and connected to the national grid. Work is also continuing on the first unit, with plans to increase the plant's total capacity to 320 from 160 megawatts.

Notably, the Al-Dibis gas plant is part of a contract signed by the previous Iraqi government with the United Nations under the Oil-for-Food Program, which was completed with the assistance of Iran's cyber company.