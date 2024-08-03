Iraqi PM vows to uphold rights and rebuild areas affected by ISIS attacks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed that the Iraqi Government is dedicated to securing the rights of all communities affected by terrorism and rebuilding their areas.

In a post on X, al-Sudani said, "On August 3, we remember the severe violations and brutal practices committed by ISIS terrorists against our Yazidi people and other communities."

He added, "Our Government continues to work on ensuring the rights of all components that suffered from terrorism, closely monitoring the implementation of laws and regulations to compensate the victims and continuing the reconstruction of their areas to allow for the return of all displaced persons. Our forces are still pursuing the remnants of terrorism where they have no escape."

On August 3, 2014, ISIS militants attacked the Sinjar district in western Nineveh, committing atrocities against its inhabitants, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous Yazidis, as well as their displacement and the destruction of their areas before it was retaken by Peshmerga forces the following year.

In October 2020, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize conditions in Sinjar, focusing on stabilizing and rebuilding the region. The Sinjar Agreement, facilitated by the Iraqi Government, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), addresses critical issues of security, governance, and reconstruction.

The agreement aims to establish a unified security framework, enhance administrative coordination, and focus on reconstruction to facilitate the return of displaced persons. Key provisions include disarming non-state armed groups, establishing local police forces reporting to both Baghdad and Erbil and deploying federal security forces to maintain order and prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

Administrative reforms involve forming a new local administration in Sinjar through collaboration between the federal government and the KRG. Reconstruction efforts prioritize rebuilding infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and roads, with support programs to assist the return of displaced residents, ensuring their safety and providing necessary aid.

Many challenges facing the agreement's implementation include lingering political and security tensions, difficulties in building trust between the federal government, the KRG, and local communities, and ongoing security concerns and infrastructure deficiencies that hinder the return of displaced Yazidis and other residents.