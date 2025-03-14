Abu Khadija unmasked: identity of 'most dangerous' ISIS leader revealed

Shafaq News/ New details emerged on Friday regarding the killing of the so-called "Deputy Caliph" of ISIS, one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and globally.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a security expert identified the man, known as "Wali of the Blessed Land" and Abu Khadija, as Abdullah Maki Mishal Mahdi Al-Rifa'i, born in 1991. His mother’s name is Naima Mohammad Mahdi, and he had three wives: Roua' Mawlood Mishal (first), Shirin Suleiman Abdul Ali (second), and Thuraya Salem Al-Jubouri (third). His identification number is 1130011305.

Abu Khadija first joined Al-Qaeda in 2009. He was arrested in 2011 but escaped from the Tasfirat prison. He resurfaced in 2014 when ISIS took control of Saladin province.

Over time, he climbed the ranks, starting with the Saad bin Abi Waqas Brigade, then progressing to the Al-Qadisiyyah Division – Third Brigade – the Abu Abdullah Al-Ansari Battalion. Eventually, he became the security chief for Kirkuk province before being appointed as the so-called Wali of the "Wilayat Iraq and Al-Sham, Blessed Land."

Details of the intelligence operation that led to his death were also shared. Joint teams from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Iraqi Intelligence, and the International Coalition tracked Abu Khadija's movements for four months. He was frequently seen traveling in a Kia car with his wife and companion, Abu Nabil Al-Hindi, in rugged areas of Wadi Tabl.

"The operation was meticulously planned and executed, with international collaboration being a critical element in its success," an intelligence officer stated. After accurately locating his mobile tent, a special unit from the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a precise raid, eliminating him from the terrorist scene.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed the death of the so-called "Deputy Caliph" of ISIS, describing him as one of the ‘’most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and around the world’’.