CENTCOM: 300+ ISIS militants arrested in Syria during 2025

Shafaq News– Washington/ Damascus

More than 300 ISIS operatives were detained and over 20 killed in Syria during 2025, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said that US-led forces and regional partners conducted 11 operations in mid-December alone, killing or capturing nearly 25 ISIS members and dismantling weapons caches and militant cells across the country.

The operations, it added, followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on December 19, during which US and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets in central Syria using over 100 precision-guided munitions, with fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery hitting ISIS infrastructure.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS, formally known as the Islamic State, remains active through dispersed sleeper cells operating across Syria, including in border regions near Iraq and Lebanon.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?