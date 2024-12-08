Biden commits US troops to Syria, vows to counter ISIS and Iran-linked groups

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, President Joe Biden affirmed the continuation of the US military presence in Syria to ensure that ISIS does not resurge and to counter Iran-linked groups.

In a speech addressing the developments in Syria, Biden described the liberation of Syria from Bashar al-Assad's regime as “a historic moment and an opportunity for the Syrian people to build peace in their country.”

“We know that aL-Assad is in Moscow," Biden said, noting that Iran's military capabilities have weakened. He emphasized that “Syria had received support from Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah for years, but this support dissipated within days.”

Biden explained that “the weakening of Iran and Hezbollah prevented them from aiding Assad,” stating that the United States would support Syria's neighbors during the transitional period, including Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Lebanon.

Washington will work with all Syrian groups within the framework of the United Nations, Biden confirmed, adding that the US will remain cautious and “evaluate the actions of some groups that worked to overthrow Al-Assad due to their extremist backgrounds.”

Biden stressed that the United States “will not allow Syria to become a safe haven for ISIS,” urging Syrian opposition groups to adhere to the rule of law and protect minorities.

He highlighted that the events in Syria represent an opportunity for the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of “holding Bashar al-Assad accountable.”