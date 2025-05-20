PMF continues to solidify Iraqi-Syrian border

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned coalition mainly composed of Shiite factions, have expanded their presence along the Syrian border to enhance security and prevent cross-border infiltration, PMF al-Anbar Operations Commander Qassem Musleh announced Tuesday.

In remarks to the PMF’s official website, Musleh explained that units are now deployed across the border areas of al-Anbar province. This deployment, coordinated with other Iraqi security forces, aims to strengthen surveillance and deter potential threats.

He confirmed the situation along the frontier remains stable, with no recent reports of external breaches or militant activity.

Meanwhile, Syrian military units have also moved toward the Iraqi border, reinforcing their positions along the frontier. Syrian security forces conducted a raid in the village of Al-Hari near the border, targeting arms smugglers and drug traffickers.

The Iraqi-Syrian border stretches approximately 610 kilometers—nearly 300 kilometers through Nineveh province and 320 kilometers in al-Anbar. The region’s rugged terrain and sparse population have historically made it a corridor for smuggling weapons, drugs, and fighters, as well as a refuge for extremist groups.

Security measures were reinforced following the fall of the Syrian regime on December 8, amid growing concerns over a potential resurgence of extremist activity, particularly by ISIS.

Musleh added that operations targeting ISIS remnants are ongoing in the western desert. Additional efforts are also underway to secure pilgrimage routes used by Hajj travelers passing through Iraq toward Saudi Arabia.