US strike kills 2 ISIS operatives, destroys weapons truck in Syria

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, on Tuesday, the killing of two ISIS members and the destruction of a weapons-laden truck in an airstrike in Syria.

CENTCOM stated that its forces “conducted a precision airstrike in the Dayr az Zawr Province, Syria, killing two ISIS operatives and wounding one.”

“The terrorists were moving a truckload of weapons which were destroyed during the strike,” it added. “This strike occurred in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians.”

On Friday, the CENTCOM reported the killing of ISIS leader Abu Yusif aka Mahmud in a "precise" airstrike in Deir ez-Zor province, eastern Syria.

Notably, the US military regularly conducts strikes in Syria targeting ISIS militants and other groups that may pose a threat.

The US deploys around 2,000 troops in Syria as part of the Global Coalition that was established in 2014 to combat jihadists who had seized vast areas of Iraq and Syria.

There are growing concerns about the potential resurgence of ISIS in Syria, exploiting the recent fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime to opposition factions.