US airstrike kills senior ISIS operative in Syria

US airstrike kills senior ISIS operative in Syria
2025-06-12T22:09:23+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the killing a senior ISIS figure in an airstrike in northwest Syria.

CENTCOM revealed in a post on X that the raid occurred on June 10 targeting Rakhim Boev, a Syria-based ISIS official who had played a key role in coordinating operations that posed threats to US citizens, allied forces, and civilians.

The statement did not specify the exact location of the operation.

The US-led Global Coalition and local Syrian partners have intensified operations in recent months amid concerns about ISIS’s attempts to reestablish operational networks in parts of northeastern and northwestern Syria.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon