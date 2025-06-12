US airstrike kills senior ISIS operative in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the killing a senior ISIS figure in an airstrike in northwest Syria.

CENTCOM revealed in a post on X that the raid occurred on June 10 targeting Rakhim Boev, a Syria-based ISIS official who had played a key role in coordinating operations that posed threats to US citizens, allied forces, and civilians.

On June 10, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria killing Rakhim Boev, a Syria-based ISISofficial who was involved in planning external operations threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and civilians.This airstrike is part… pic.twitter.com/xee9z1zedL — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 12, 2025

The statement did not specify the exact location of the operation.

The US-led Global Coalition and local Syrian partners have intensified operations in recent months amid concerns about ISIS’s attempts to reestablish operational networks in parts of northeastern and northwestern Syria.