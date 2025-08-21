US confirms killing of senior ISIS financier in Syria raid

Shafaq News – Damascus

A US special forces raid in northern Syria killed senior Islamic State financier Salah Nouman Abd Nayef al-Jubouri, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Friday.

CENTCOM Forces Kill Senior ISIS Official in Atimah, Syria U.S. Central Command forces conducted a successful raid in northern Syria on August 19, killing a senior ISIS member and key financier who planned attacks in Syria and Iraq. He had relationships throughout the ISIS… pic.twitter.com/eORiOthb6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 21, 2025

Al-Jubouri, also known as “Muhannad,” “Abu Walid” and “Abu Saleh,” was targeted in a pre-dawn operation on August 20 in Idlib province, following intelligence from Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service, security officials confirmed to Shafaq News earlier.

CENTCOM said al-Jubouri managed ISIS’s finances in Iraq, oversaw purchases of drones and night-vision equipment, and coordinated funding networks across Syria, Turkiye and Lebanon. His role, according to the statement, posed a “direct threat to US and Coalition forces as well as Syria’s government.”

Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, vowed to continue operations against ISIS. “We will pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination, in cooperation with our partners, to ensure their lasting defeat and the protection of the US homeland."