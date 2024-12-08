US airstrikes target over 75 ISIS positions in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted dozens of airstrikes targeting ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria.

CENTCOM stated on X, “The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria.”

“The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s.”

“Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties,” CENTCOM continued.