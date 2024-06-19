CENTCOM announces killing senior ISIS leader in Syria

Shafaq News / The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, on Wednesday, the killing of a senior ISIS leader in an airstrike in Syria.

CENTCOM stated, "On June 16, US Central Command conducted an airstrike in Syria, killing Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi, a senior ISIS official and facilitator. His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks."

Affirming its commitment to allies and partners in the region, CENTCOM stated that it "will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat."

"There is no indication any civilians were harmed in this strike."