Lanterns and sweets light up Syria market for Ramadan

Shafaq News- Damascus

With the glow of lanterns hanging above narrow streets and the scent of freshly baked sweets drifting through the air, Al-Jazmatiya market in Damascus’ Al-Midan neighborhood comes alive at the start of Ramadan, drawing families eager to prepare for the holy month despite ongoing economic hardship.

The market is considered one of the most prominent traditional markets in the Syrian capital, with foot traffic typically rising during religious occasions, particularly Ramadan. Working hours extend late into the night as shoppers seek sweets, groceries, and ready-made meals.

It takes its name from the Arabic word jazmatiya, referring to craftsmen who once specialized in making traditional leather shoes. The trade was widespread in the area decades ago, before the neighborhood gradually evolved into a bustling food market filled with grocery stores and sweet shops.

Abu Ahmed Haidar, a sweets vendor in the market, told Shafaq News that Ramadan represents a key commercial season for traders, noting that demand increases for traditional items such as maarouk and naeem pastries. Despite difficult living conditions, he added, customers strive to maintain their customs during the month.

Imad, a frequent visitor, said the market offers a distinct atmosphere where people come not only to buy necessities but also to walk, socialize, and absorb the festive ambiance.

As evening approaches, shopfronts light up and vendors’ calls echo through the narrow streets, while the scent of baked goods fills the air, reflecting the enduring Ramadan traditions.