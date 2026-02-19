Cannon at dusk: Baghdad revives Ramadan’s Iftar signal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

As the sun dipped behind the skyline of Baghdad, a single artillery round echoed across the capital, signaling the first sunset of Ramadan from Abu Nawas Street.

Shafaq News correspondents documented Iraqi army artillery units preparing and firing the ceremonial cannon on Thursday, reviving a tradition long associated with the breaking of the fast. Soldiers were seen positioning the gun and coordinating the timed discharge to coincide precisely with sunset.

Earlier in the day, the army conducted a test firing from the same riverside stretch to ensure readiness ahead of the official launch.

The Ministry of Defense said the cannon will be fired daily at iftar throughout the holy month. Officials cautioned residents that the sound of the discharge may be heard across several districts of the capital, describing the move as part of Ramadan observances.

The Ramadan cannon, once a fixture of Baghdad evenings, blends military precision with ritual symbolism. For many residents along the Tigris, the blast remains more than an acoustic marker, it is a shared moment, anchoring the city’s rhythm to the call to prayer and the first sip of water after a day of fasting.