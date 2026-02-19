Netanyahu delivers Iran terms to Trump, threatens massive response

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he had delivered Israel’s demands on Iran directly to US President Donald Trump, warning Tehran it would face a “beyond imagination” response if it attacks.

Speaking at a military officers’ graduation ceremony, Netanyahu said Israel is prepared “for any scenario” with Iran.

On Gaza, he stated that Hamas must disarm, adding that reconstruction would not begin before the group lays down its weapons.

His remarks came as the Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is assembling its largest air presence in the Middle East since 2003, deploying advanced fighter jets, support aircraft, and a second aircraft carrier amid rising tensions with Tehran.

Citing US officials, the paper said the United States is positioned to conduct either limited strikes on nuclear and missile sites or a broader air campaign targeting senior Iranian leadership if ordered by Trump.

The second round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva ended on February 17 without a breakthrough. Washington demands a complete halt to uranium enrichment, while Tehran has proposed temporary suspensions or dilution of enriched stockpiles. US officials are weighing potential financial and oil sanctions relief, though no commitments have been announced.

Axios reported that Israel is preparing for possible escalation “within days,” as Iran faces a two-week deadline to submit what US officials described as an “acceptable” proposal. A similar deadline in June 2025 preceded US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Midnight Hammer.

