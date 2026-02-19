Russia-Ukraine talks unlikely to yield agreement this year

Shafaq News- Munich

Ongoing US-brokered negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would not result in a peace agreement this year, as Moscow does not appear interested in a swift resolution, European intelligence chiefs told Reuters on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials indicated that Russia is using negotiations with Washington to pursue sanctions relief and broader economic arrangements. They described the latest discussions, held this week in Geneva, as “negotiation theatre,” suggesting a widening divergence between European capitals and the White House.

Russia remains focused on achieving its strategic objectives, including removing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ensuring Ukraine adopts a neutral status. A source assessed that Moscow neither needs nor seeks an immediate settlement, noting that Russia’s economy is not “on the verge of collapse.”

One of the officials cautioned against assumptions that territorial concessions, such as Ukraine relinquishing control of Donetsk, would automatically produce a comprehensive agreement, adding that further “demands could follow any initial concessions.”

“Moscow may be attempting to separate negotiations into two tracks: one addressing the conflict in Ukraine and another focused on bilateral US-Russia arrangements, including potential sanctions relief.”

The latest Geneva session followed earlier rounds of US-facilitated talks held in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting negotiators to broaden the agenda beyond ceasefire mechanics to include territorial status, security guarantees, political arrangements, and sanctions.