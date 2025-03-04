JD Vance: US economic upside crucial for Ukraine's security

Shafaq News/ US Vice President JD Vance affirmed, on Monday, that the most effective way to safeguard Ukraine from another Russian invasion is by ensuring that the US has a financial interest in the country's future.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine,” Vance said in the interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The minerals deal, the US official added, shows Ukrainians that the United States has a long-term investment in Ukraine, confirming, “That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

US President Donald Trump, according to Vance, said “the door is open” if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is willing to discuss peace, noting that both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin should sit down at the negotiating table.

Notably, Trump has been pursuing a minerals deal with Ukraine, rich in lithium deposits and rare earth minerals, as compensation for the billions of dollars in US aid provided during Russia's invasion. Trump stated he will reveal more details about the potential deal on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy's discussions with Trump at the White House on Friday turned into heated exchanges and ended without a formal agreement, with the Ukrainian President relying on his European allies to adopt "common positions" in support of his country and persuade Trump to consider their interests in the face of Russia.