Europe rallies for Ukraine ahead of Extraordinary Summit

Shafaq News /On Sunday, European Union leaders will gather for an extraordinary summit to discuss additional support for Ukraine, security guarantees, and funding for European defense.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is hosting the summit, spoke with both US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their tense exchange at the White House. He later reaffirmed his "steadfast support for Ukraine."

On Friday, several European leaders also reiterated their commitment to Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen all voiced their continued support.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that Madrid stands firmly with Kyiv, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that "Ukraine can count on Germany and Europe." The Netherlands also reaffirmed that its support "will not waver."