Trump-Zelensky clash derails minerals deal

Shafaq News/ The minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv was canceled following a heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Fox News reported on Friday.

The tense discussion escalated to the point that Trump ended the meeting and called off the signing ceremony. Media reports indicate that Trump asked Zelensky to leave.

Zelensky left the White House after the abrupt cancellation of the planned joint press conference with Trump. He stated on X, “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Following the meeting, Trump stated that Zelensky was unwilling to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and accused him of showing a lack of respect toward the United States.

“We had a very significant meeting at the White House today,” Trump said. “Under pressure and in these circumstances, you learn things you wouldn’t otherwise. Emotions reveal a lot, and I have concluded that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved—he sees our participation as a major advantage in negotiations.”

Zelensky had arrived at the White House on Wednesday to finalize the mineral extraction agreement, which aimed to develop Ukraine’s rare earth resources.

Before the dispute, Trump acknowledged minor issues in negotiations with Kyiv but said they had been resolved, paving the way for the deal. He emphasized his long-standing acquaintance with Zelensky and his confidence in the agreement’s fairness.

“We had a very fair deal,” Trump said. “We were looking forward to participating—digging, drilling, working, and extracting rare minerals. But that also meant we would be there, which is a big commitment.”