Trump reveals plan to end Ukraine war after Putin call

Shafaq News / US President Donald Trump provided details of a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding measures to end the war in Ukraine.

During an interview aboard Air Force One, as the New York Post reported, Trump was asked about the frequency of his communications with Putin. He replied, "It's better not to say." He went on to state, "Putin wants to avoid further casualties. I've always had a good relationship with him, and I have a concrete plan to end the war," though he did not elaborate further.

He added, "I hope it happens soon. People are dying every day. This war in Ukraine is terrible. I want to end this conflict."

In late January, the Kremlin announced that Putin was prepared for a phone call with Trump, with Moscow awaiting a signal from Washington to proceed. On Friday, Trump indicated that he will likely meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days to discuss steps toward ending the conflict.