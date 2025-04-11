Putin, Trump talk Ukraine after envoy visit

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, following a meeting with Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in St. Petersburg.

The discussions, held at the St. Petersburg Presidential Library, focused on efforts to broker a peace agreement in Ukraine. The meeting coincided with Trump’s call for Russia to “take action,” according to Russian state television, which broadcast footage of Putin receiving Witkoff at the venue.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Izvestia published video footage of Witkoff leaving a St. Petersburg hotel alongside Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s investment envoy, Reuters reported.

Witkoff has emerged as a key figure in ongoing, though sporadic, attempts to revive US-Russia dialogue. Russian officials have referenced potential joint investment initiatives, particularly in the Arctic and in the country’s rare earth minerals sector.