Trump orders Zelensky out of White House

Shafaq News/ A senior White House official detailed, on Friday, the events that followed the heated confrontation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

According to the official, Trump consulted with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in the Oval Office before concluding that Zelensky was "not in a position to negotiate." Trump then instructed Rubio and Waltz to inform Zelensky that it was time for him to leave the White House.

Also, the minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv was canceled. Following the heated exchange, Trump called off the signing ceremony.

Trump reflected on the encounter on his Truth Social platform, calling it a "very productive meeting" that revealed insights that "could not have been understood without high-pressure dialogue."

"I have concluded that President Zelensky is not ready for peace. He believes our involvement in the conflict gives him leverage in negotiations—but I don’t want leverage, I want peace," Trump wrote.

He further accused Zelensky of disrespecting the United States from within the Oval Office, adding, "He can return only when he is ready for peace."