SDF confirms ceasefire in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods

A ceasefire was reached between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said on Sunday, ending days of intense fighting in Aleppo’s Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.

In a post on X, Abdi referred to international mediation aimed at stopping the clashes, noting that the understanding permits the evacuation of the dead and wounded, as well as civilians and fighters trapped in the two neighborhoods, to northern and eastern Syria.

He urged the mediating parties to honor their commitments and appealed for the safe return of displaced residents to their homes.

بوساطة من أطراف دولية لوقف الهجمات والانتهاكات بحق أهلنا في حلب، وصلنا إلى تفاهم يُفضي لوقف إطلاق النار وتأمين إخراج الشهداء، الجرحى، المدنيين العالقين والمقاتلين من حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود إلى شمال وشرق سوريا.ندعو الوسطاء للالتزام بوعودهم في وقف الانتهاكات والعمل على عودة… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) January 10, 2026

The fighting, which erupted last Tuesday, killed more than 10 civilians and injured around 100 others, in addition to at least 20 casualties among fighters from both sides, with each side assigning responsibility to the other for starting the violence. The clashes also forced more than 150,000 people to flee their homes.

Sheikh Maqsoud and the adjacent Ashrafieh district, estimated to be about 80% Kurdish, have remained under Kurdish control for years and house tens of thousands of civilians. Earlier ceasefires in the two neighborhoods have repeatedly broken down.

