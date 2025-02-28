Trump to Zelensky: You are gambling with World War III

Shafaq News/ A tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House quickly escalated into a heated exchange, with Trump accusing Zelensky of risking global conflict and Zelensky pushing back over what he viewed as inadequate US support against Russia.

The discussion initially centered on a major minerals deal and security guarantees, with Trump emphasizing its strategic importance. “This is a significant commitment from the United States,” he said. “These resources will strengthen our industries, including artificial intelligence and military defense.” He framed the agreement as Ukraine’s way of "paying back" the US for wartime assistance.

Zelensky, however, shifted the focus to security concerns, warning against trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances. “Promises of peace from Putin cannot be trusted,” he said, citing Russia’s history of violating agreements. Trump pushed back, asserting, “Putin has not broken agreements with me,” before accusing Zelensky of “risking the lives of millions.”

Tensions rose further when Vice President JD Vance challenged Zelensky, questioning his approach. “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked. Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s gratitude but stressed the need for sustained American support.

Frustrated, Trump issued a stark ultimatum, “You are either going to make a deal, or we are out.” Zelensky stood firm, warning that a ceasefire without guarantees would only allow Russia to regroup for future aggression.

Despite the heated exchange, both leaders are expected to finalize the minerals agreement, which Trump described as a “trillion-dollar deal.”