Trump, Zelensky meet in Rome: Ice thaws after tense DC clash

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Rome, marking their first encounter since a highly charged meeting in Washington earlier this year.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung described Saturday’s talks, held ahead of Pope Francis' funeral, as "very productive," adding that further details of the meeting would be released later.

The meeting comes after a tense February summit at the White House, where Trump and Zelensky clashed publicly during a joint press conference over a proposed metals deal between the US and Ukraine.

Tensions escalated when US Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of engaging in "propaganda tours," prompting the Ukrainian leader to invite Vance to visit Ukraine—a gesture that was swiftly rejected.

Amid the diplomatic rift, Trump sharply criticized Zelensky, accusing him of "gambling on a third world war" and warning: "Either you make a deal or we walk away," while claiming that Zelensky was not showing sufficient gratitude.

The earlier confrontation ended with Zelensky leaving the White House without a formal farewell from Trump, skipping a planned press conference, and delaying the signing of a key agreement on Ukrainian mineral resources.