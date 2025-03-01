After Trump clash, Zelensky rejects Putin ceasefire, seeks security guarantees

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged “tough” discussions in Washington, shortly after a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump.

Despite the tense talks, Zelensky emphasized his willingness to sign the rare earth minerals agreement, framing it as “a crucial step toward long-term security.”

In a series of posts on X, Zelensky expressed profound gratitude to the US for its unwavering support, particularly over the past three years amid Russia's invasion. He thanked President Trump, Congress, and the American people, highlighting that US assistance has been vital for Ukraine's survival.

"Despite the tough discussions in Washington, we remain strategic partners," Zelensky stated. "However, we must be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared objectives."

The Ukrainian leader reiterated his commitment to pursuing a just and lasting peace but rejected the idea of a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing past violations. "A truce will not work—Putin has violated ceasefires 25 times in the past decade," he asserted.

We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion. pic.twitter.com/Z9FlWjF101 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2025

Minerals Deal

The US-Ukraine minerals deal, worth approximately $1 trillion, aims to jointly invest in Ukraine's critical minerals and other valuable resources. The agreement establishes a Reconstruction Investment Fund with joint US and Ukraine ownership. Ukraine will contribute 50% of all revenues earned from the future monetization of its natural resource assets into the fund, including minerals, oil, natural gas, and infrastructure.

The deal does not include security guarantees for Ukraine, which has been a point of contention. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially rejected earlier drafts due to the lack of security assurances. The agreement is seen as a way for the US to recoup some of the financial aid provided to Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Negotiations have been tense, with multiple proposals being turned down by Ukraine. The final details of the agreement are still being ironed out, and the public has relied on leaked information to understand the terms. The deal is expected to spur private sector interest in investing in Ukraine's resources and attract the necessary capital for Ukraine's reconstruction and development, according gto the Kyiv Independent.