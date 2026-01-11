Israel strikes alleged Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon

2026-01-11T17:11:29+00:00

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, hitting areas in Jezzine, Iqlim al-Tuffah, and Saida district, Lebanese media reported.

The raids reportedly struck Al-Mahmoudiya and the outskirts of Jbaa, then expanded to Kfar Hatta north of the Litani River after evacuation warnings for specific buildings. Other targets included valleys and hills in the al-Jbour and al-Qatrani zones.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the attacks hit “Hezbollah infrastructure,” including tunnel networks allegedly used to store weapons. In a separate post, he noted a “second round of strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets” across southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities did not immediately release information on casualties or damage.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

