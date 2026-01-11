Israel strikes alleged Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out multiple airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, hitting areas in Jezzine, Iqlim al-Tuffah, and Saida district, Lebanese media reported.

The raids reportedly struck Al-Mahmoudiya and the outskirts of Jbaa, then expanded to Kfar Hatta north of the Litani River after evacuation warnings for specific buildings. Other targets included valleys and hills in the al-Jbour and al-Qatrani zones.

بالفيديو.. أحزمة نارية نفّذها الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي في بلدة كفرحتى.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/ui0wZanJ68 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) January 11, 2026

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the attacks hit “Hezbollah infrastructure,” including tunnel networks allegedly used to store weapons. In a separate post, he noted a “second round of strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets” across southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم فتحات أنفاق لتخزين وسائل قتالية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي بجنوب لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على فتحات انفاق استخدمت لتخزين وسائل قتالية داخل عدة مواقع عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله بجنوب لبنان. 🔸خلال الأشهر الماضية تم رصد أنشطة لحزب الله داخل هذه المواقع… pic.twitter.com/YkaFt7f2ww — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 11, 2026

#عاجل 🔸للمرة الثانية اليوم: جيش الدفاع يقوم في هذه الاثناء بمهاجمة بنى تحتية ارهابية تابعة لحزب الله في عدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 11, 2026

Lebanese authorities did not immediately release information on casualties or damage.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

