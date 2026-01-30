Israeli attacks wound two, disrupt electricity in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes across several villages in southern Lebanon on Friday, causing injuries, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to the outlet, the attacks hit a repair workshop in Al-Dawoudiya, leaving two people with minor wounds. The strikes also cut electricity in Al-Dawoudiya, Msayleh, Al-Najjariyah, Tefahta, and Al-Maamariyah.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that it targeted infrastructure and engineering vehicles linked to Hezbollah, claiming their use sought to restore the group’s military capabilities.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع أغار على بنى تحتية وآليات هندسية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي استُخدمت لإعادة اعمار بنى تحتية ارهابية في لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم على بنى تحتية وآليات هندسية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي استخدمها عناصر الحزب الإرهابي في محاولات إعادة اعمار بنى تحتية… pic.twitter.com/TOaui9P6Db — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 30, 2026

Earlier today, an Israeli drone strike killed one person in the southern town of Siddiqin, with the Israeli military alleging involvement in related activity.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.