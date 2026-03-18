Iran warns imminent strikes on Gulf energy sites

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Wednesday warned that it will target key energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates within hours, urging civilians to evacuate areas near the sites.

A statement carried by Tasnim News Agency listed potential targets including SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, Mesaieed petrochemical complex, Mesaieed Holding (linked to Chevron), and Ras Laffan refinery (phases 1 and 2) in Qatar, as well as the Al-Hosn gas field in the UAE.

The command said Iran had previously warned that any attack on its energy and economic infrastructure would trigger direct retaliation against the source of the assault, adding that targeting fuel and gas infrastructure constitutes a “legitimate response.”

The warning follows a US-Israeli strike on parts of the South Pars gas field and facilities in Asaluyeh.

South Pars, located in Bushehr Province, forms part of the world’s largest offshore gas field shared between Iran and Qatar.