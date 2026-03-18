Blasts hit Kirkuk near faction, PMF sites

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Two explosions struck Kirkuk on Wednesday, hitting areas near Asaib Ahl al-Haq and a support unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) 63rd Brigade positions, a local source told Shafaq News.

Officials have not issued a statement, while residents reported heightened concern in surrounding areas.

The incidents follow a series of recent strikes targeting PMF positions across Iraq. The PMF said on Thursday that 32 airstrikes have hit its facilities in multiple provinces since the start of the month, killing 27 personnel and wounding 50 others.