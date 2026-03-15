Second PMF site targeted in Iraq’s Kirkuk within hours

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) came under attack on Sunday in Al-Dibis district northwest of Kirkuk, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the PMF’s 40th Brigade headquarters in the Dibis sector was targeted, though the nature of the attack was not immediately clear.

No confirmed reports of casualties were available.

The incident came shortly after another PMF position, the 1st Battalion of the 16th Brigade, was struck in Taza sub-district south of Kirkuk, causing material damage but no injuries.