US Apache helicopter fire hits Iraqi army site in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An Iraqi army position in Kirkuk province came under fire from a US Apache helicopter late Tuesday during an operation that followed a strike on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) unit, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, the helicopter targeted the PMF’s 40th Brigade in Al-Dibis district, northwest of the province, before sweeping nearby areas. The brigade’s headquarters operates within a facility shared with the Iraqi army’s Eighth Division, and gunfire during the operation struck parts of the army site.

No casualties were recorded among Iraqi forces, though the incident caused partial structural damage to the location, the source added.

Earlier, the 40th Brigade position in Al-Dibis had been targeted in a separate strike that security sources attributed to the United States.