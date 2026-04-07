Two airstrikes hit PMF sites in Iraq’s Kirkuk province

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Unidentified warplanes on Tuesday carried out two airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions south of Iraq’s Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit two locations belonging to the 16th Brigade —one in Taza subdistrict and another in the Bashir area— during the early morning hours. No information was immediately available on casualties or damage, as security forces enforced tight measures around the sites.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, PMF positions across Iraq have come under repeated strikes. A source told Shafaq News earlier that US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed 71 people and injured 196 others.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began