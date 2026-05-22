Halabja draws Iraqi tourists despite infrastructure complaints

Shafaq News- Halabja

Tourists visiting Halabja from across Iraq increasingly praised the province’s natural beauty and mountainous landscapes, while raising concerns over weak infrastructure and limited tourism services.

During a tour by Shafaq News, several visitors described Halabja and the nearby Hawraman region as among Iraq’s most scenic destinations.

Ahmed Saad, a tourist from Baghdad visiting Halabja for the first time, said he was surprised by the region’s natural scenery, especially in the mountainous areas near Hawraman. “The landscapes here resemble European regions to a large extent,” he said, but highlighted that the biggest problem is the roads. “Some sites are difficult to access because of rough or poorly paved routes. If this issue is addressed, tourist numbers could double.”

Zainab Ali, who traveled from Saladin province, noted that Halabja possesses “all the elements of tourism,” including nature, mild weather, and tranquility, but requires better organization and improved public services. “As tourists, we look for a complete experience, not only beautiful scenery,” she emphasized, pointing to the lack of free public facilities and rest areas.

Another visitor, Hussein Jaber from Al-Anbar province, described the area as worth visiting repeatedly, but stressed the need for stronger tourism infrastructure, including modern hotels, organized resorts, and trained tour guides.

Tourism activist Sardar Mahmoud told Shafaq News that Halabja and Hawraman hold “massive tourism potential” that could transform the region into one of the Middle East’s leading travel destinations if properly invested in. “The problem is not the lack of attractions, but the absence of long-term strategic planning and weak investment in tourism,” Mahmoud said, calling for major projects such as mountain resorts, cable cars, modern tourism facilities, and improved roads and infrastructure.

For his part, Hawraman Jalal, spokesperson for Halabja’s Tourism Directorate, stated that the province has witnessed strong tourism activity compared to other parts of the Kurdistan Region over the past two years.

In an interview with Shafaq News, he explained that Halabja currently includes 36 tourist sites suited to different seasons, giving the province year-round tourism appeal. “Some destinations are ideal for summer, others for spring or winter, which creates continuous tourism activity throughout the year.” However, he acknowledged that the tourism sector still falls short of expectations due to ongoing financial difficulties facing the Kurdistan Regional Government, which have affected infrastructure development and tourism projects.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Halabja- Where land, memory, and resilience intertwine