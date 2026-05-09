Unusual lake in Al-Sulaymaniyah changes color throughout the year

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Nestled within the mountainous landscape of Ranya in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Ganawi Qorqo Lake —meaning “Circular Lake” in Kurdish— has become one of Iraq’s most unusual natural landmarks due to the periodic transformation of its waters into a dark purple color.

The lake has a circular shape with a diameter of around 370 meters and a depth reaching 27 meters. Local accounts and geological estimates suggest it formed more than 5,000 years ago through natural environmental processes without human intervention.

One of its most notable features is the stability of its water level throughout the year despite seasonal and climate changes. Its waters emit a strong sulfuric odor, particularly when exposed to sunlight.

Ganawi Qorqo is also known for changing colors between blue, pink, and purple depending on temperature and environmental conditions, though dark purple remains the most dominant shade. The phenomenon is believed to be linked to high salinity levels, the presence of specific algae and bacteria, sulfur compounds, and the activity of microorganisms that become more active during summer heat.

The site is home to several rare and endangered species, including fish, shrimp, and turtles not commonly found in other Iraqi lakes, giving the site environmental significance in addition to its tourism appeal.

Additionally, residents of Ranya and nearby areas have visited the spot for decades seeking potential therapeutic benefits from its waters and mineral-rich sand beneath the surface, which many believe may help treat skin conditions, allergies, and itching. Some visitors swim in the water, while others collect water for personal use.