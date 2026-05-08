Tourists return to Duhok as rains revive Kurdistan’s spring season

Shafaq News- Duhok

Tourism activity in Duhok has begun recovering after months of regional tensions and economic uncertainty, as heavy spring rains transformed the mountainous province into a destination for visitors from central and southern Iraq.

Ihsan Sheikh Issa, head of Duhok’s Restaurants and Hotels Association, noted to Shafaq News that tourist arrivals have increased following the end of primary and intermediate school exams in central and southern provinces, with organized tour groups reaching the city over recent days.

Hotel occupancy in Duhok has climbed to around 50%, he added, expecting larger tourist flows in the coming days as conditions stabilize further.

Sheikh Issa attributed the earlier slowdown to regional tensions linked to the US-Iran war, alongside school schedules and economic pressures that forced many Iraqi families to postpone travel plans.

Visitors pointed to the unusually green landscape following a strong rainy season. Tourist Hala Abbas told Shafaq News that Duhok’s cooler weather and natural scenery sharply contrast with Baghdad’s climate, encouraging more families to head north during May.

Duhok traditionally draws thousands of domestic tourists during spring holidays, with families gathering in natural areas for picnics, local Kurdish cuisine, and cultural activities.