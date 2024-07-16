Bahiri Cave near the Iraqi-Turkish border: a cool escape for tourists in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Approximately 45 kilometers east of Zakho, near the Iraqi-Turkish border, Bahiri Cave draws thousands of tourists and visitors seeking respite from the scorching summer heat.

The Cave is one of the most significant natural tourist attractions in the Kurdistan Region. It is known for its unique rock formations and internal river, which makes it a favored destination for both local and international tourists, especially during the summer season.

"Every year, thousands of tourists and visitors from all Iraqi governorates, as well as foreign tourists, visit the cave," said Matin Abdulqader, the site owner, in an interview with Shafaq News Agency.

He added, "They are drawn by the mysterious nature of the place and the presence of cold water during the summer and warm water during the winter."

Abdulqader explained that the tourism season here starts in June and continues until September.

One visitor, Maher Fattah, shared his experience, "This is my first time visiting this Cave. Honestly, it is unique. My family and I enjoyed this wonderful atmosphere."

Hussein Abbas, a tourist from Karbala, told Shafaq News Agency, "The weather here is very beautiful and cool. We escaped the harsh summer heat and found a unique experience worth visiting."

Notably, Zakho in Duhok governorate has many tourist destinations, including Sharanish Waterfall, Kashan Resort, Pira Delal Bridge, and Enishke Cave.