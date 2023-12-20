French-Funded Project to Preserve Key Archaeological Sites Launched in Duhok, Iraq

Duhok's Director of Antiques and Heritage, Dr. Bekas Brifkani, announced the initiation of a preservation project for archaeological sites in the governorate.

The project, slated to commence in early 2024, will cost approximately $1.4 million and will be funded by the ALIPH Foundation, An international cooperation initiative designed to protect cultural heritage in conflict and post-conflict areas.

Dr. Brifkani states the initiative aims to restore and maintain six pivotal archaeological sites in the Amadiya district: the Ancient Qobahan School, the Minaret of the Great Mosque in Amadiya, the Chaldean Church, Sultan's Cemetery, Pirhazan's Shrine, and Kura Sriji.